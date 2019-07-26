Parents of Parkland shooting victims share their story with Senate committee

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:27 AM PT — Friday, July 26, 2019

The Senate Homeland Committee recently listened to two fathers of victims from last year’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Parkland, Florida. Tom Hoyer, who lost his 15-year-old son, and Hoyer, who lost his 14-year-old son, expressed disappointment in their children’s high school and it’s lack of preparation for possible active shooter situations during a hearing Thursday.

“During the 2017-2018 school year, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School did not hold a single code red drill that year, so students and staff did not know what to do when the murderer started firing an AR-15 into classrooms and killing their classmates,” said Schacter. “No staff member called a code red for three minutes and after the shooting had already started, and by then all 17 people were dead including my little boy, Alex.”

The two men went on to provide suggestions for how to prevent. and protect themselves against similar gun violence in schools. They said cracking down on illegal firearms as well as training students and teachers on how to handle active shooter situations isn’t the only method to prevent another massacre similar to Parkland.

“Our experience with Parkland has led us to conclude that there is no single solution that can effectively solve this complex problem, that’s why ‘Stand with Parkland’ advocates for three key goals: securing the school campus, improving mental health screening and support programs in the schools and responsible firearms ownership,” explained Hoyer.

Florida passed a mandate to require mental health education classes in all schools grades six through 12 this week, which is partly in response to last year’s Parkland shooting. Florida schools have until December 1st to submit an implementation plan for how to help students and educate them on the impact mental health problems could have on their lives.