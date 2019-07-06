Parents of Otto Warmbier file claim for North Korean cargo ship

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:40 PM PT – Sat. July 6, 2019

The parents of Otto Warmbier file a claim for a North Korean cargo ship seized by the U.S.

Fred and Cindy Warmbier are hoping the ship could be used to pay off the $500 million settlement owed to them, for the 2017 death of their son.

Because Pyongyang did not formally take part in the settlement discussions, officials said the Warmbier’s are “left to chase down” any North Korean assets they can recover.

The cargo ship was seized by the U.S. back in may for violating sanctions, which bar North Korea from selling its coal to other countries.