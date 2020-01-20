‘Parasite’ wins top prize at Screen Actors Guild Awards



LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The Korean-language film “Parasite” won the top prize, for best ensemble cast in a motion picture, at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

“Parasite,” a comedic thriller that turns on social class divisions, scored its upset victory over a field of contenders that also included “Bombshell,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit” and “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.”

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Kim Coghill)