Parallels being drawn between behavior of Biden and Cuomo

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:40 PM PT – Monday, March 15, 2021

Joe Biden is facing increased backlash over his refusal to condemn Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) amid sexual harassment allegations. On Sunday, Biden broke his silence on Cuomo, but only said we should “wait to see what the investigation brings.”

This came as several prominent congressional Democrats came together, urging Cuomo to step down from his post. Biden’s weak response pushed some to draw parallels between the behavior of the Democrat leaders.

Over the years, Biden and Cuomo have admitted they have crossed personal space, not as a means to flirt, but to form connections.

As Biden gave Cuomo a pass, the White House has continued to pivot.

“Of course, our objective, though, here continues to be to get the COVID pandemic under control, and we don’t want any state to be impacted negatively. We will continue to work with a range of governors, including Gov. Cuomo, who I would expect to join the call tomorrow,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated. “We’ll leave that up to him.”

Many have speculated Biden’s refusal to condemn Cuomo, as he too faces sexual assault claims.

Sooo… Joe Biden, who should himself be investigated for multiple accusations of sexual assault… says his admin is investigating Cuomo for sexual assault… got it. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 15, 2021

Cuomo is also facing a probe into his COVID-19 nursing home scandal.