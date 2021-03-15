Trending

Parallels being drawn between behavior of Biden and Cuomo

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 27: Vice President Joe Biden (L) appears with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to unveil plans for new area infrastructure projects on July 27, 2015 in New York City. The highlight of the event was an announcement that a new LaGuardia airport will be built, with construction starting next year. The new facility will will feature state-of-the-art security, transportation and shopping and dining options. The project is estimated to bring 8,000 new jobs to the area. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 27: Joe Biden is shown with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on July 27, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:40 PM PT – Monday, March 15, 2021

Joe Biden is facing increased backlash over his refusal to condemn Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) amid sexual harassment allegations. On Sunday, Biden broke his silence on Cuomo, but only said we should “wait to see what the investigation brings.”

This came as several prominent congressional Democrats came together, urging Cuomo to step down from his post. Biden’s weak response pushed some to draw parallels between the behavior of the Democrat leaders.

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 16: Governor of New York State Andrew Cuomo speaks on stage at the HELP USA 30th Anniversary Event at The Plaza Hotel on March 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 16: Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke on stage at the HELP USA 30th Anniversary Event at The Plaza Hotel on March 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

 

Over the years, Biden and Cuomo have admitted they have crossed personal space, not as a means to flirt, but to form connections.

As Biden gave Cuomo a pass, the White House has continued to pivot.

“Of course, our objective, though, here continues to be to get the COVID pandemic under control, and we don’t want any state to be impacted negatively. We will continue to work with a range of governors, including Gov. Cuomo, who I would expect to join the call tomorrow,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated. “We’ll leave that up to him.”

Many have speculated Biden’s refusal to condemn Cuomo, as he too faces sexual assault claims.

Cuomo is also facing a probe into his COVID-19 nursing home scandal.

