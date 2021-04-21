Panthers sign veteran DT DaQuan Jones to 1-year deal



FILE PHOTO: Jan 1, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive end DaQuan Jones (90) recovers a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

April 21, 2021

The Carolina Panthers signed veteran defensive tackle DaQuan Jones to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Jones, 29, started all 16 games in five of the last six seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

A fourth-round pick by Tennessee in 2014, Jones has 235 tackles, nine sacks, 26 quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries (one for a touchdown) in 99 career games (93 starts).

With the Panthers, Jones fills a void created by the offseason departures of Kawann Short and Zach Kerr.

