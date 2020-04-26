Panama coronavirus cases rise to 5,538, deaths reach 159



April 26, 2020

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – Confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Panama reached 5,538 on Saturday, a rise of 200 from the previous day, while related deaths increased by five to 159, the health ministry said.

Director of epidemiology Lourdes Moreno presented the Central American country’s latest figures at a news conference.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno)