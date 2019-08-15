Palestinian youths stab Israeli policeman, one youth shot dead



Israeli security personnel walk near the scene where Palestinians were shot by Israeli police after carrying out what Israeli police spokesman said was a stabbing attack in Jerusalem's old city August 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad Israeli security personnel walk near the scene where Palestinians were shot by Israeli police after carrying out what Israeli police spokesman said was a stabbing attack in Jerusalem's old city August 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

August 15, 2019

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Two Palestinian youths stabbed an Israeli policeman in Jerusalem’s Old City on Thursday and were shot by officers, killing one of them, police said.

Video footage aired on Israeli television and circulating on social media showed two young men approaching a police officer at one of the walled Old City’s gates, drawing knifes and stabbing him before his colleagues shoot them multiple times.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed one of the two Palestinians had been killed. Police said they were both minors but did not give their exact age. The second assailant was taken to hospital, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said. The officer was moderately wounded, he said.

On Sunday, Palestinians and Israeli police clashed at a Jerusalem holy site nearby, revered by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and the Jews Temple Mount.

The area is one of the most sensitive sites in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Peace talks broke down in 2014.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell and Ali Sawafta; Editing by Toby Chopra)