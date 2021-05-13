Palestinian authority manipulates media and international leaders

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:51 PM PT – Thursday, May 13, 2021

Terrorist organization Hamas has continued to manipulate the media and world leaders while acting as the aggressor in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Hamas is known to have the largest representation in the Palestinian legislature since the last election in 2006 and has recently gained abundant media coverage with a pro-Palestinian slant. The group is famous for purposefully putting civilians in harms way in order to use their death’s as a publicity stunt for international sympathy and continue to do so today.

A focal point of the recent conflict has been private land disputes in East Jerusalem. This land is currently occupied by Palestinians and, according to the New York Times, was legally sold to two Jewish trusts in 1876.

The land was then captured by Jordanian forces in the Arab-Israeli war of 1948 and subsequently used to house Palestinian refugees before being recaptured by Israel in 1967. However, international leaders continue to misrepresent the conflict.

In April, Joe Biden added to tensions by restoring $235 million in aid that President Donald Trump previously abolished.