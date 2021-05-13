Trending

Palestinian authority manipulates media and international leaders

Masked Hamas militants wave green Islamic flags during a rally in solidarity with fellow Palestinians in Jerusalem and against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas decision to postpone Palestinian elections, in Jebaliya refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:51 PM PT – Thursday, May 13, 2021

Terrorist organization Hamas has continued to manipulate the media and world leaders while acting as the aggressor in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Hamas is known to have the largest representation in the Palestinian legislature since the last election in 2006 and has recently gained abundant media coverage with a pro-Palestinian slant. The group is famous for purposefully putting civilians in harms way in order to use their death’s as a publicity stunt for international sympathy and continue to do so today.

A focal point of the recent conflict has been private land disputes in East Jerusalem. This land is currently occupied by Palestinians and, according to the New York Times, was legally sold to two Jewish trusts in 1876.

An Israeli missile flies down to hit a building in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. The Israeli airstrike was the latest in a series of assaults on targets in the Gaza Strip after a long dispute between Israel and Hamas erupted into an exchange of rocket attacks from Gaza and Israeli retaliation. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

The land was then captured by Jordanian forces in the Arab-Israeli war of 1948 and subsequently used to house Palestinian refugees before being recaptured by Israel in 1967. However, international leaders continue to misrepresent the conflict.

In April, Joe Biden added to tensions by restoring $235 million in aid that President Donald Trump previously abolished.

