September 14, 2020

(Reuters) – Data analytics company Palantir Technologies Inc, which will go public via a direct listing, said on Monday it had registered about 257.1 million of its shares for its stock market debut.

The company had last week said it had registered about 244.2 million of its shares.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)