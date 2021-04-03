Pakistan works to stop thousands of citizens from smuggling oil from Iran

OAN Newsroom

April 3, 2021

Pakistan is struggling to stop thousands of citizens from smuggling oil into the country from Iran.

Reports on Friday said the Pakistan government has recently ordered an end to illegal trade. The move came in response to growing fears over the millions of dollars the economy has lost from oil smuggling.

This struggle has lasted decades, but recently it’s been further propelled by U.S. sanctions on Iran. Experts said it has become organized.

“It exists on both sides of the border. The allegation in Iran is that the Iranian Revolutionary Guards are part of this,” Shahzeb Jillani of News Asia said. “On the Pakistani side, it’s Frontier Corps, which is the paramilitary organization charged with manning the border that they are involved. Obviously both sides officially denied this, but facts on the ground and pictures we have seen speak for themselves.”

Pakistan Today reported that more than 317,000 gallons of oil are smuggled into Pakistan every day, mainly in tankers whose drivers bribe officials on both sides of the border.

