Pakistan wants to ‘reset’ relationship with U.S., combat terror cells

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:01 AM PT — Friday, July 26, 2019

Pakistan said it wants to hit the “reset button” in its relationship with the United States. Prime Minister Imran Khan made the comment at the White House this week while meeting with President Trump.

He began by admitting Pakistan has been lying about the presence of Jihadi groups in the country in the aftermath of 9/11, but he says Pakistan is now ready to take decisive action against those terrorists. Khan also promised to continue using his influence with the Taliban to support American interests in neighboring Afghanistan.

“We could go one of two ways, we could do a number the likes of which they’ve never seen before and win it very quickly, but I don’t want to do that because you’re talking about millions of people and I don’t want to do that,” stated President Trump. “And we’re working with Pakistan on getting a solution, and I think it’s been working very well.”

There are an estimated 40,000 Islamic militants operating in Pakistan. The head of U.S. Central Command said Pakistan is beginning to combat these terror cells in response to the Trump administration’s pressure campaign.