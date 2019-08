Pakistan says will move to U.N. Security Council with China’s support over Kashmir

FILE PHOTO: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi listens during a news conference at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad, Pakistan August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi listens during a news conference at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad, Pakistan August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/File Photo

August 10, 2019

By Syed Raza Hassan

KARACHI (Reuters) – Pakistan says it will move the United Nations Security Council with China’s support with a motion to condemn India for its decision to strip its portion of the Kashmir region of special status.

“I have shared with China that the Pakistan government has decided to take this issue to U.N. Security Council. We will be needing China’s help there,” Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a press conference on Saturday.

“China has assured full support to Pakistan.”

Qureshi said he planned to approach Indonesia and Poland, both non-permanent members of the 15-strong Security Council, for their support.

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan in Karachi, editing by Alasdair Pal)