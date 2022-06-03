Trending

Pain at the pump: National average gas hits $4.76

FILE— High gas prices are shown in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. State Sen. President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins, and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon announced a legislative budget agreement on Wednesday, June, 1. The plan includes a $200 rebate to help with the rising gas prices for most taxpayers who make below a certain income level. Gov. Gavin Newsom has not agreed to the plan yet. Lawmakers and Newsom will continue negotiating through the month of June. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

UPDATED 2:40 PM PT – Friday, June 3, 2022

Gas prices hit another record high under the Biden administration. According to AAA, the national average price per gallon of gas has risen to $4.76. This is up from $4.72 on Thursday. Gas prices were about $4.60 a week ago.

GOP lawmakers demanded answers regarding the Department of Energy’s plan to backfill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a letter addressed to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. The letter came after officials released a record setting amount of oil from the reserve, in hopes to bring down record high gas prices.

On Thursday, Repbulican’s accused the White House of draining the nation’s strategic reserves as a “stopgap measure” that did little to combat high gasoline prices.

“The American people deserve to know more about DOE’s plan to backfill the SPR,”  said the letter signed by Republicans on the House Oversight Committee. “The SPR is intended for emergency supply chain disruptions, not as a stopgap to make up for the Biden administration’s war on domestic energy.” 

President Biden has tapped the nation’s strategic oil reserves, yet fuel costs continue to rise causing more pain at the pump for drivers across the nation.

