Pain at the pump: National average gas hits $4.76

UPDATED 2:40 PM PT – Friday, June 3, 2022

Gas prices hit another record high under the Biden administration. According to AAA, the national average price per gallon of gas has risen to $4.76. This is up from $4.72 on Thursday. Gas prices were about $4.60 a week ago.

⛽️ Gas prices reached another record high today $4.76 The Biden gas hike is not slowing down. — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) June 3, 2022

GOP lawmakers demanded answers regarding the Department of Energy’s plan to backfill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a letter addressed to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. The letter came after officials released a record setting amount of oil from the reserve, in hopes to bring down record high gas prices.

On Thursday, Repbulican’s accused the White House of draining the nation’s strategic reserves as a “stopgap measure” that did little to combat high gasoline prices.

“The American people deserve to know more about DOE’s plan to backfill the SPR,” said the letter signed by Republicans on the House Oversight Committee. “The SPR is intended for emergency supply chain disruptions, not as a stopgap to make up for the Biden administration’s war on domestic energy.”

President Biden has tapped the nation’s strategic oil reserves, yet fuel costs continue to rise causing more pain at the pump for drivers across the nation.

