Padres’ parade of pitchers holds down Dodgers



Aug 10, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres Austin Hedges (18) is greeted by left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

August 11, 2020

Austin Hedges hit a home run and Cal Quantrill threw three innings of scoreless relief Monday as the San Diego Padres capped their first visit of the season to Los Angeles with a 2-1 victory over the Dodgers.

Eric Hosmer delivered a go-ahead single in the sixth inning for the Padres, who won for the third time in the past four games.

Right-hander Luis Perdomo started and went one inning for the Padres, giving up the Dodgers’ lone run on a Cody Bellinger RBI single. He was followed by lefty Matt Strahm, who tossed two innings. Quantrill (2-0) took over and offered a bit of length by giving up two hits and no walks while striking out three.

Relievers Craig Stammen, Emilio Pagan and Drew Pomeranz took it the rest of the way, each with a hitless inning. Pomeranz pitched the ninth inning for his third save as the Dodgers finished 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

One game after they waited until the seventh inning to score a run while rallying for a 6-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants, the Dodgers looked primed for a solid offensive day when they took a 1-0 lead in the first. Joc Pederson walked against Perdomo, Mookie Betts hit a single, and three batters into the game, Bellinger delivered a run-scoring single to right field off the glove of first baseman Hosmer.

Perdomo escaped that jam without further damage, which was impressive enough, until Quantrill pulled off an even bigger escape act in the fourth. The first three batters Quantrill faced all reached base as Justin Turner and Max Muncy singled before Chris Taylor was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Quantrill then struck out Matt Beaty and got Edwin Rios to line into an unassisted double play to Hosmer.

Hedges’ line-drive home run to center field, his first of the season, came in the fifth inning off Dodgers starter Dustin May, who had given up three hits to that point.

The Dodgers extended their rookie pitcher into the sixth, when he walked two batters but had two outs while facing Hosmer. The veteran left-handed hitter then poked a single to left field on an 0-2 pitch to bring home Trent Grisham.

May (1-1) gave up two runs on five hits over six innings with two walks and two strikeouts.

The visit by the Padres was the Dodgers’ eighth home game but the first time they faced a team in their own park other than the Giants.

–Field Level Media