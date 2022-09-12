Packed Stadium Proudly Sings the National Anthem

Caitlin Sinclair, OAN Political Correspondent, New York

We do not normally report on or write about sports here at One America News, but our team felt the need to highlight something very special that took place during this weekend’s Jets versus Ravens game. In case you missed it, it was an opening worth watching… and hearing.

Jets And Ravens Fans Set Aside Their Football Rivalry And Stood In Unison To Sing The National Anthem. NYPD Officer Brianna Fernandez Led The Singing Of “The Star-Spangled Banner” In East Rutherford, New Jersey – Only About 13 Miles West Of Ground Zero. Fernandez Started The Song And The Rest Of The Fans Took Over After The Mic Went Out.

Beautiful. Powerful. And Electric.

This Folks, Is What Loving Your Country Looks Like. Something That We Don’t Get To Hear Lately. Something That Is No Longer Being Taught To Our Youth In Schools. But, Don’t Let The Current Narrative Fool You… There Are Many Americans Out There Who Still Love This Country… Who Are Still Proud ..To ..Be …an American

Jets Football Coach, Robert Saleh, Acknowledging This Weekends Game Had An Amplified Meaning For Us All. He Said “ Today Means A Lot More Than Just A Football Game To A Lot Of People In The Stands.”

"I think it's gonna be electric. It's gonna be a full house. Can't wait to hear the J-E-T-S chant with 80,000" Robert Saleh is requesting that Jets fans get to MetLife early and sing along with the national anthem on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/YlPv6w02vJ — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 9, 2022