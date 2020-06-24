Pacers’ Brogdon tests positive for COVID-19



FILE PHOTO: Basketball - NBA Preseason Friendly - Indiana Pacers v Sacramento Kings - NSCI Dome, Mumbai, India - October 4, 2019 Indiana Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon in action REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Basketball - NBA Preseason Friendly - Indiana Pacers v Sacramento Kings - NSCI Dome, Mumbai, India - October 4, 2019 Indiana Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon in action REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

June 24, 2020

Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon tested positive for the coronavirus, the Indianapolis Star reported Wednesday.

Brogdon, 27, has been active in racial and social justice efforts since the coronavirus pandemic caused a work stoppage March 11. Brogdon was injured and not playing when the NBA was forced to pause the season.

Brogdon was traded to the Pacers from the Milwaukee Bucks prior to the season and is averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Brogdon’s hip injury is not expected to be a factor in his potential return. However, it’s not yet clear whether the former NBA Rookie of the Year will be available when the season resumes in Orlando next month due to the positive COVID-19 test.

The Pacers are scheduled to arrive in Florida for training camp the first week of July.

Individual workouts have taken place in Indianapolis with trainers and coaches permitted to lead players through one-on-one sessions.

–Field Level Media