Pa. House candidate Jim Bognet releases ad against opponent

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:31 AM PT – Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Republican congressional candidate Jim Bognet slammed his Democrat opponent in a recent campaign ad. The Trump-endorsed candidate for Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District released a new video on Tuesday, smearing Rep. Matt Cartwright for voting with Democrat President Joe Biden “100-percent of the time.”

“Northeast Pennsylvania is crushed by President Biden’s inflation,” Bognet stated. “We need to stop begging foreign countries for oil, drill for more energy and eliminate the gas tax.”

Bognet hopes to take Cartwright’s seat. He suggested a vote for Cartwright is a vote for Biden and White House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s liberal agenda. In a statement, the Luzerne County native said he’s hoping to stop Biden’s “crazy liberal policies” by defeating Cartwright in the upcoming election.