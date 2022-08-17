Trending

Pa. House candidate Jim Bognet releases ad against opponent

Congressional Leadership Fund has already named Rep. Matt Cartwright as one of the top 2018 targets. | Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP Images

Congressional Leadership Fund has already named Rep. Matt Cartwright as one of the top 2018 targets. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP Photo)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:31 AM PT – Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Republican congressional candidate Jim Bognet slammed his Democrat opponent in a recent campaign ad. The Trump-endorsed candidate for Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District released a new video on Tuesday, smearing Rep. Matt Cartwright for voting with Democrat President Joe Biden “100-percent of the time.”

“Northeast Pennsylvania is crushed by President Biden’s inflation,” Bognet stated. “We need to stop begging foreign countries for oil, drill for more energy and eliminate the gas tax.”

Bognet hopes to take Cartwright’s seat. He suggested a vote for Cartwright is a vote for Biden and White House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s liberal agenda. In a statement, the Luzerne County native said he’s hoping to stop Biden’s “crazy liberal policies” by defeating Cartwright in the upcoming election.

MORE NEWS: Trump-Backed Harriet Hagemen Ousts Rep. Liz Cheney In Wyo.

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE