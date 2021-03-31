Pa. expanding vaccine eligibility to all adults by April 19

OAN Newsroom

Pennsylvania is set to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in the state. Gov. Tom Wolf’s (D-Pa.) administration announced the move on Wednesday, amid an increase in the state’s vaccine supply.

Today we're announcing a timeline for Pennsylvania's accelerated three-week vaccine rollout. All Pennsylvanians will now be eligible for the COVID vaccine by April 19. See the latest information and find an appointment near you when you're eligible: https://t.co/4UeI1Bx6rO. pic.twitter.com/6aLLOpsDOh — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 31, 2021

Pennsylvania’s Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam gave a timeline of vaccinations. She explained all law enforcement officers, firefighters, grocery store workers and farmers will be eligible to set up an appointment on Wednesday. Eligibility will then be expanded to postal, transportation and construction workers next week, before it opens up to everyone over the age of 16 on April 19.

PA’s vaccine providers have stepped up the pace of vaccinations to avg of 83,000/day. As we complete Phase 1A, it’s time to open eligibility to more Pa'ians so providers can continue to fill appointments and efficiently, effectively and equitably vaccinate more people every day. https://t.co/ddVKfI4SyB — Secretary Alison Beam (@pahealthsec) March 31, 2021

“The ability to move through these upcoming phases quickly is due to the commitment of local vaccine providers and also the estimates of vaccine we anticipate receiving, both to the state and federal retail partners,” Beam stated.

Pennsylvania is one of more than a dozen states that have expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility.

Officials said the state is averaging about 83,000 vaccinations a day.

