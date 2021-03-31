Trending

Pa. expanding vaccine eligibility to all adults by April 19

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 18: COVID-19 vaccine is stored at -80 degrees celsius in the pharmacy at Roseland Community Hospital on December 18, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The hospital began distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to its workers yesterday. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

UPDATED 1:55 PM PT – Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Pennsylvania is set to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in the state. Gov. Tom Wolf’s (D-Pa.) administration announced the move on Wednesday, amid an increase in the state’s vaccine supply.

Pennsylvania’s Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam gave a timeline of vaccinations. She explained all law enforcement officers, firefighters, grocery store workers and farmers will be eligible to set up an appointment on Wednesday. Eligibility will then be expanded to postal, transportation and construction workers next week, before it opens up to everyone over the age of 16 on April 19.

“The ability to move through these upcoming phases quickly is due to the commitment of local vaccine providers and also the estimates of vaccine we anticipate receiving, both to the state and federal retail partners,” Beam stated.

Pennsylvania is one of more than a dozen states that have expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility.

Officials said the state is averaging about 83,000 vaccinations a day.

