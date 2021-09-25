Trending

Pa. attorney general sues to block subpoena in 2020 election probe

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro at Mack Truck Lehigh Valley Operations in Macungie, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

UPDATED 4:10 PM PT – Saturday, September 25, 2021

Pennsylvania’s attorney general has sued to stop a subpoena from being enforced in the Republican-backed probe of the state’s 2020 presidential election results. In the suit filed on Thursday, Attorney General Josh Shapiro asked a court to block a subpoena to election officials, which requested voter information as part of an investigation.

In the filing, Shapiro claimed the subpoena had no legitimate legislative purpose. Shapiro also alleged requests for information on voters was “illegal, unconstitutional and unenforceable.”

However, Republican lawmakers asserted the point of the subpoena was to exercise their constitutional duty to oversee executive branch functions.

“The Senate has clear authority to conduct this review, and it is our responsibility to take the concerns of our constituents seriously and get the answers they seek,” expressed Sen. Jake Corman (R-Pa.) in a released statement. “I look forward to seeing this investigation continue to move forward in a way that is thoughtful, responsible and legally sound.”

This comes as state GOP lawmakers content Shapiro was trying to stop them from conducting oversight of the Executive Branch.

