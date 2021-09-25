Pa. attorney general sues to block subpoena in 2020 election probe

OAN Newsroom

Pennsylvania’s attorney general has sued to stop a subpoena from being enforced in the Republican-backed probe of the state’s 2020 presidential election results. In the suit filed on Thursday, Attorney General Josh Shapiro asked a court to block a subpoena to election officials, which requested voter information as part of an investigation.

In the filing, Shapiro claimed the subpoena had no legitimate legislative purpose. Shapiro also alleged requests for information on voters was “illegal, unconstitutional and unenforceable.”

However, Republican lawmakers asserted the point of the subpoena was to exercise their constitutional duty to oversee executive branch functions.

“The Senate has clear authority to conduct this review, and it is our responsibility to take the concerns of our constituents seriously and get the answers they seek,” expressed Sen. Jake Corman (R-Pa.) in a released statement. “I look forward to seeing this investigation continue to move forward in a way that is thoughtful, responsible and legally sound.”

Pennsylvanians want to know their vote counts and that absolutely every measure is taken to fortify our elections and protect them from fraud. I fully support @JakeCorman and PA Republicans’ push to protect the integrity of our state and national elections. https://t.co/o4gq9kt73o — Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (@GReschenthaler) September 21, 2021

This comes as state GOP lawmakers content Shapiro was trying to stop them from conducting oversight of the Executive Branch.