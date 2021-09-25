Pa. AG sues to block subpoena in 2020 election probe

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:46 AM PT – Saturday, September 25, 2021

Pennsylvania’s attorney general has sued to stop a subpoena from being enforced in the Republican-backed probe of the state’s 2020 presidential election results. In the lawsuit filed on Thursday, Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) asked a court to block a subpoena to election officials, which request voter information as part of an investigation into the election.

In the filing, Shapiro claimed the subpoena has no legitimate legislative purpose. Shapiro also claimed requests for information on voters is “illegal, unconstitutional and unenforceable.”

“We plan to argue in court that these subpoenas violate those rights without any justifiable legislative purpose,” said Shapiro.

My office has been flooded with calls from Pennsylvanians who do not want their private data released. They’re right. Now I’m stepping in to protect everyone’s privacy.https://t.co/obQ8GbitVI — AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) September 24, 2021

This comes as state GOP lawmakers have contended Shapiro is trying to stop them conducting oversight of the executive branch. Republican leaders have argued the subpoenas are necessary in order to delve deeper into their investigation and to ensure fairness in future elections.