Over 1M residents ordered to evacuate as heavy rains pound southern Japan

UPDATED 8:32 AM PT — Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is ordering more than one million residents to evacuate as heavy rains pound southern Japan. Abe issued the notice Wednesday, following nearly a week of downpours which have left many cities underwater.

About 40 inches of rain have fallen since Friday, prompting emergency crews to prepare for the possibility of landslides and widespread flooding. The call for evacuations began after an elderly woman was killed when a mudslide hit her home.

“We want people to take action to protect their lives by evacuating early in accordance with the evacuation advisory,” Abe stated.

Residents are being told to brace for more severe weather as meteorologists predict another 10-to-13 inches of rain on Thursday.