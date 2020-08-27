Ousted Mali president Keita has been freed by coup leaders, says junta spokesman



FILE PHOTO: Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita poses for a picture during the G5 Sahel summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania June 30, 2020. Ludovic Marin /Pool via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita poses for a picture during the G5 Sahel summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania June 30, 2020. Ludovic Marin /Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

August 27, 2020

BAMAKO (Reuters) – Coup leaders in Mali have released ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita from detention, a spokesman for the junta Djibrilla Maiga said on Thursday.

“He was freed this morning, (and) he has returned to his home,” he said, without giving further details.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Toby Chopra)