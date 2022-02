A sign of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is pictured outside their headquarters in Vienna, Austria February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger A sign of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is pictured outside their headquarters in Vienna, Austria February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

February 26, 2022

MOSCOW (Reuters) – OSCE has started evacuating staff from Ukraine-controlled territory to Moldova, a diplomatic source told Reuters on Saturday.

The move follows Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by David Clarke)