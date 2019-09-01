Osaka brings Gauff’s New York run to a halt



Aug 31, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Naomi Osaka of Japan serves to Coco Gauff of the USA in the third round on day six of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

September 1, 2019

By Frank Pingue

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Defending champion Naomi Osaka brought American teen Coco Gauff’s captivating U.S. Open run to a swift end with a 6-3 6-0 win on Saturday to secure her spot in the fourth round.

World number one Osaka, who backed up last year’s New York triumph with a win at the Australian Open, simply overwhelmed her 15-year-old opponent in the marquee matchup under the Arthur Ashe Stadium lights.

Gauff, who stunned the tennis world by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon, committed seven double faults and was error prone throughout the match.

Up next for Osaka will be Swiss 13th seed Belinda Bencic, who beat Estonian Anett Kontaveit earlier on Saturday.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)