O’Rourke on Abortion Rights: Texas Women Will ‘Win It Back’ in 2022

Democrat gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke said the women of Texas are going to win back the right to an abortion in 2022. During a Tuesday interview, he asserted no thriving democracy that respects the right to vote would end up with a total abortion ban.

.@BetoORourke: “In 1973, Jane Roe, a TX woman, as were her two attorneys, successfully prevailed upon an all-male SCOTUS to win protection for the right to privacy…The women of TX won that right 50 years ago, the women of TX will win it back in 2022.” https://t.co/82revBnr8l pic.twitter.com/i9k2tESMn2 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) August 23, 2022

His remarks comes as the state’s trigger law is set to take effect Thursday. It includes a near-total ban where those performing the procedure could face a life sentence and $100,000 fine. Meanwhile, a poll conducted by the Texas Politics Project in June showed 78 percent of voters said an abortion should be available in at least some situations.

“Jane Roe, of course, a Texas woman as were her two attorneys, Sarah Weddington and Linda Coffee, who successfully prevailed upon an all-male United States Supreme Court to win protection for that right to privacy to make these very personal and sometimes painful decisions,” stated O’Rourke. “The women of Texas won that right 50 years ago. The women of Texas will win it back in 2022.”

Meanwhile, recent polling from the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas shows Republican Governor Greg Abbott is up seven points over O’Rourke.