O’Rourke apologizes for marriage joke, story written as teen

UPDATED 10:00 AM PT – Sat. March 16, 2019

Democrat presidential contender Beto O’Rourke responds to criticism surrounding comments about his wife, as well as writings he did as a teenager.

In a Podcast recorded in Iowa Friday, O’Rourke said he would be more thoughtful about how he talks about marriage, after claims he was being insensitive to single parents.

O’Rourke has repeatedly joked at campaign stops, his wife raises three children, “sometimes with his help.”

He also said he was “mortified” after a story he wrote at age 15 on a message board surfaced, depicting children getting run over by a car.

O’Rourke said it was “stuff he was part of as a teen,” and he can only constantly try to do better.