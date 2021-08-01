Organisers report 18 new Games-related COVID-19 cases for total of 259 cases



A Tokyo 2020 Olympics' volunteer registers her sample at a saliva samples collection point for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) PCR tests, in Miyagi Stadium, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Sendai, the capital city of Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh A Tokyo 2020 Olympics' volunteer registers her sample at a saliva samples collection point for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) PCR tests, in Miyagi Stadium, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Sendai, the capital city of Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

August 1, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo Olympics organisers on Sunday reported 18 new Games-related COVID-19 cases including one athlete, bringing the total Games-linked number since July 1 to 259.

The government has extended a state of emergency https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/japan-proposes-adding-four-regions-covid-19-emergency-minister-2021-07-29 in the capital and expanded it to neighbouring prefectures.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)