Ore. Antifa thugs attack biker event, get beaten

UPDATED 6:20 PM PT – Monday, July 25, 2022

Oregon bikers took out the trash after a local branch of Antifa declared war on the motorcycle club. According to reporting by the Post Millennial and several Twitter accounts, Antifa activists besieged the Honky Tonk Bar in Salem, Oregon last week which began their feud with bikers.

Breaking: #Antifa members including Clifford Eiffler-Rodriguez (in blue top & hat) gathered for a direct action to shut down the Honky Tonk bar in Salem, Ore. but were met by a group of bikers. One of the Antifa begins macing people before retreating. pic.twitter.com/08i6D89Oza — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 16, 2022

At the time, bikers were holding the Hero Appreciation Day at the bar which Antifa deemed as a “racist” and “white supremacist” gathering. When Antifa showed up in black bloc, their numbers were very few. Still, they used a megaphone to draw attention to the gathering across the street from the bar. Eventually, several patrons made their way over to confront the demonstrators. Arguing turned into shoving, mace was deployed by an Antifa member and then the group retreated away from the establishment entirely. Antifa activists are now making threats against bikers online.

It’s not like Antifa is unfamiliar with physical confrontation. Per Andy Ngo, one of the organizers of the demonstration at the Honky Tonk Bar was arrested in 2021 after allegedly hitting a female police officer. Ngo claimed another in attendance plead guilty the week before for doing over $164,000 in damages to a courthouse.

Salem #Antifa member Clifford Phillip Eiffler-Rodriguez (in blue), a convicted fraudster, was one of the organizers of today's failed direct action against the Honky Tonk Bar. He was previously arrested at a violent protest last year where he allegedly hit a female officer. pic.twitter.com/WB6hxgMsbT — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 17, 2022

The attempted #Antifa attack on the Honky Tonk Bar in Salem, Ore. ended in humiliation for Antifa members today. They lacked the numbers to launch assaults & were met by a group of angry women & bikers. Antifa also appeared to have now ignited a feud with a motorcycle club. pic.twitter.com/lSKfgKCyDI — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 17, 2022

White Rose of the Willamette Valley used its Twitter account to complain after Salem Police didn’t protect their fellow Antifa members during the confrontation. It said Free Souls and “other uniformed security” both “attacked and injured community members peacefully protesting” without supplying details or other evidence. Unlawful Whatever on Twitter claimed “one of ours” was hospitalized from the fight, retweeting a different person claiming “Salem police literally backed away” when the Free Souls came out to confront them.

Free Souls MC and other uniformed security attacked and injured community members peacefully protesting the far-right event at Honky Tonk tonight engaging in physical assault and bear spray attacks. Again @cityofsalem @SalemPoliceDept is this what you accept here? — White Rose Of the Willamette Valley (@WhiteRoseOfSal1) July 16, 2022

Oregon biker groups including the Free Souls Motorcycle Club warned Antifa to stay away from their venues and events going forward.

