Ore. Antifa thugs attack biker event, get beaten

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 11: People hold Antifa flags at Trump Tower to counter protest the "White Lives Matter" march and rally on April 11, 2021 in New York City. The march was organized on the encrypted messaging platform Telegram over the last month with a call for nationwide action. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

UPDATED 6:20 PM PT – Monday, July 25, 2022

Oregon bikers took out the trash after a local branch of Antifa declared war on the motorcycle club. According to reporting by the Post Millennial and several Twitter accounts, Antifa activists besieged the Honky Tonk Bar in Salem, Oregon last week which began their feud with bikers.

At the time, bikers were holding the Hero Appreciation Day at the bar which Antifa deemed as a “racist” and “white supremacist” gathering. When Antifa showed up in black bloc, their numbers were very few. Still, they used a megaphone to draw attention to the gathering across the street from the bar. Eventually, several patrons made their way over to confront the demonstrators. Arguing turned into shoving, mace was deployed by an Antifa member and then the group retreated away from the establishment entirely. Antifa activists are now making threats against bikers online.

It’s not like Antifa is unfamiliar with physical confrontation. Per Andy Ngo, one of the organizers of the demonstration at the Honky Tonk Bar was arrested in 2021 after allegedly hitting a female police officer. Ngo claimed another in attendance plead guilty the week before for doing over $164,000 in damages to a courthouse.

White Rose of the Willamette Valley used its Twitter account to complain after Salem Police didn’t protect their fellow Antifa members during the confrontation. It said Free Souls and “other uniformed security” both “attacked and injured community members peacefully protesting” without supplying details or other evidence. Unlawful Whatever on Twitter claimed “one of ours” was hospitalized from the fight, retweeting a different person claiming “Salem police literally backed away” when the Free Souls came out to confront them.

Oregon biker groups including the Free Souls Motorcycle Club warned Antifa to stay away from their venues and events going forward.

