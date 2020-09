FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of the Oracle Field Office at Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of the Oracle Field Office at Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

September 16, 2020

(Reuters) – Oracle Corp’s deal to be a technology provider to ByteDance’s TikTok will be announced on Tuesday afternoon, CNBC reported on Tuesday citing sources. (https://cnb.cx/3ki3Jqe)

Oracle did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)