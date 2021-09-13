Oracle misses quarterly revenue estimates amid strong competition



September 13, 2021

(Reuters) -Enterprise software firm Oracle Corp missed Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday, hurt by competition in the cloud computing space.

Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company fell 1.95% in extended trading.

Oracle is currently in a competitive cloud computing landscape crowded by rivals like Microsoft Corp’s Azure, Amazon.com Inc’s Amazon Web Services, Salesforce.com and IBM. Analysts suggest Oracle’s data center business still has a long way to go to be on par with bigger cloud infrastructure providers.

Total revenue rose 4% to $9.73 billion in the quarter ended Aug. 31. Analysts were expecting revenue of $9.77 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue at Oracle’s largest unit, cloud services and license support, was up 6% at $7.37 billion during the first quarter.

