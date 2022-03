Operations are normal at chipmaker SMIC’s Shanghai plants – state media

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) is seen at China International Semiconductor Expo (IC China 2020) following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song FILE PHOTO: A logo of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) is seen at China International Semiconductor Expo (IC China 2020) following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

March 28, 2022

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation said operations remain normal at its Shanghai factories, state media outlet China Securities Journal reported on Monday.

The city of Shanghai is undergoing a two-stage lockdown over the course of nine days as the local asymptomatic COVID-19 case count surges.

