Operation Warp Speed chief adviser resigns

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:57 AM PT – Thursday, January 14, 2021

The chief adviser of President Trump’s vaccine program, Operation Warp Speed, announced he’s stepping down from his position.

In an interview with Squawk Box Wednesday, Dr. Moncef Slaoui revealed he submitted his letter of resignation earlier this week. He initially said he planned to resign following the approval of a second coronavirus vaccine.

“And as I had said actually early December, prior to any approval of vaccine, once two vaccines would be approved and two medicines would be approved under the operation, it will probably be time for me to move on and go back to my private life and private business,” Dr. Slaoui explained.

However, he told Politico last week that he decided to extend his time in Operation Warp Speed to ensure it continues to “perform smoothly through the transition of administrations.” This comes amid massive success seen under vaccine program through partnerships with both Pfizer and Moderna.

.@CDCgov’s COVID Data Tracker now includes #COVID19 vaccine distribution and administration data. As of January 11, 2021, nearly 9 million people had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More on COVID-19 vaccination data: https://t.co/FHGplToHFM pic.twitter.com/998c8M5FBK — Dr. Nancy Messonnier (@DrNancyM_CDC) January 12, 2021

The President’s Operation Warp Speed will continue to operate after Inauguration Day with Dr. Slaoui reportedly taking a smaller “consulting” role as the program progresses. He will officially step down from the chief adviser role on January 21.