Operation Holiday Express delivers gifts, military band to U.S. troops in Syria

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:40 PM PT — Tuesday, December 24, 2019

American troops in eastern Syria may be far from home, but they are still getting to enjoy the spirit of Christmas thanks to U.S. led coalition forces in Iraq. Soldiers received various gifts via helicopter this week as part of a project dubbed ‘Operation Holiday Express.’

Gifts, including candies and toiletries, were donated by military support groups, churches and charity organizations in the U.S. A military band was even flown in, all the way from Kansas, to play Christmas songs for service members.

These U.S. military personnel are taking part in the "Holiday Express" operation, delivering Christmas gifts to troops in Syria pic.twitter.com/50KeDgxLZQ — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) December 24, 2019

“We’re here in eastern Syria visiting troops at several bases, and these troops are here to defeat the remnants of ISIS,” stated spokesman Col. Myles Caggins III. “They’re looking for ISIS sleeper cells and partnering with commandos in Syria.”

While President Trump has vowed to withdraw most U.S. forces from Syria, he has also said he’ll leave some troops in the country to prevent a resurgence by ISIS.

