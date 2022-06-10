Trending

‘Operation Fly Formula’ continues: Shipment arrives from Australia

Olivia Godden prepares a bottle of baby formula for her infant son, Jaiden, Friday, May 13, 2022, at her home in San Antonio. Godden has reached out to family and friends as well as other moms through social media in efforts to locate needed baby formula which is in short supply. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The Biden Administration announced new steps to address the baby formula shortage stating there were several key factors to be looked at.

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 12:45 PM PT – Friday, June 10, 2022

The fourth “Operation Fly Formula” mission resulted in more than 300,000 pounds of baby formula shipped from Australia. Pennsylvania and California received the first round of it’s shipment on Thursday, with another coming Saturday.

This delivery of Bubs Australia powder formula will be equivalent to more than four million eight ounce bottles. The company is also sending goat milk formulas.

“We’re doing everything in our power to get more formula on shelves as soon as possible,” said President Joe Biden.

The administration said additional shipments from Bub Australia will be announced in the coming days. This comes as the supply of infant formula across the country has decreased 40 percent since April, and the out-of-stock rate rose 70 percent near the end of May.

