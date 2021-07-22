Opening ceremony director dismissed after past comments on Holocaust, Tokyo 2020 says



The Olympic Rings are seen in front of the skyline during sunset, three days ahead of the official opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach The Olympic Rings are seen in front of the skyline during sunset, three days ahead of the official opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

July 22, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – The director of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has been dismissed, organisers said on Thursday, following news reports about his past comments on the Holocaust.

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto told a briefing that Kentaro Kobayashi had been dismissed because of past comments that made fun of a tragedy.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)