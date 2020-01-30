Opel to build battery cell plant in Kaiserslautern



FILE PHOTO: The logo of a German car manufacturer Opel is seen at Brussels Motor Show, Belgium January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir FILE PHOTO: The logo of a German car manufacturer Opel is seen at Brussels Motor Show, Belgium January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

January 30, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – PSA Group’s <PEUP.PA> will build a battery cell factory in Kaiserslautern, Opel Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller said on Thursday, in a step which creates 2,000 jobs at a site which is heavily dependent on making parts for combustion-engined cars.

“We will build the largest plant for battery cells in Germany in Kaiserslautern. Together with our Partner Saft we are making an investment in the billion euro range that will lead to the creation of 2,000 jobs. By doing do, we are building a true giga factory,” Lohscheller said in a statement on Thursday.

“This marks the start of the transition to a future-proof e-mobility site.”

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Seythal)