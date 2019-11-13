OPEC Secretary General says U.S.-China trade deal would remove ‘dark cloud’ on oil market



FILE PHOTO: OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo delivers his speech during the presentation of the World Oil Outlook in Vienna, Austria November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo FILE PHOTO: OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo delivers his speech during the presentation of the World Oil Outlook in Vienna, Austria November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

ABU DHABI (Reuters) – OPEC’s Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Wednesday he is confident that the United States and China would reach a trade deal and that it would remove a “dark cloud” over the oil market.

It is premature to discuss the December OPEC+ decision and it is too early to say if further output cuts would be needed, Barkindo told reporters on the sidelines of an industry event in Abu Dhabi.

OPEC and it’s non-OPEC partners need to continue working together to weather uncertainties and are committed to doing so, he said.

