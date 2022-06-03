Trending

OPEC+, Russia agree to increase oil output by 650k BPD

FILE - Fuel trucks line up in front of storage tanks at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco oil facility, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 21, 2021. The OPEC oil cartel and allied countries including major exporter Russia are weighing how much oil to send to the world economy as U.S. gas prices hit another record high. Thursday’s meeting comes amid speculation that the 23-member alliance, known as OPEC+, may considered breaking from its cautious series of increases and agree to pump more oil amid fears that high energy prices could slow the global economy. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)

UPDATED 7:35 AM PT – Friday, June 3, 2022

OPEC and Russia have agreed to increase oil production amid an ongoing rise in global energy prices. During a meeting on Thursday, OPEC+ agreed to add 650,000 barrels per day to their current output quotas.

The increase in production is almost 50 percent more than expected as oil producing nations are raking in record profits. OPEC+ includes Saudi Arabia, Russia and more than 30 other oil producing nations.

The decision comes as Russia is diverting its oil exports to Asian markets amid US-led sanctions and a 50 percent rise in Moscow’s export revenues.

“And yet keep the group together, including keeping the Russians on his side because essentially he is bringing forward the deal…it’s slightly more production,” expalined Amrita Sen, Director of Research at Energy Aspects. “…the volumes actually going to hit the market are going to be very, very minimal.”

Russian and Saudi officials said after the meeting that their latest decision reflects the best interests of both countries and their cooperation will continue.

