OPEC chief encourages OPEC+ to stay the course, remain vigilant

March 30, 2022

LONDON (Reuters) – OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said OPEC+ participants should “stay the course” regarding the group’s decisions, adding that the OPEC+ should remain vigilant to ever-changing market conditions, according to a media statement.

OPEC+ ministers are set to meet on Thursday to decide whether to stick to a July 2021 deal and increase their May production target by 432,000 barrels per day.

