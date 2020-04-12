OPEC+ agrees largest ever oil output cut of 9.7 million bpd: sources



April 12, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – OPEC, Russia and other oil producing nations agreed on Sunday to cut output by a record amount, representing around 10% of global supply, to support oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic, sources said.

The group, known as OPEC+, agreed to reduce output by 9.7 million barrels per day for May-June after a compromise with Mexico, two OPEC+ sources said.

