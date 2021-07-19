Only 26% of Germans think CDU candidate Laschet is good in crises: poll



FILE PHOTO: Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader, Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia and candidate for Chancellor Armin Laschet, speaks as he attends a launch event for a hydrogen electrolysis plant called 'REFHYNE', one of the world's first green hydrogen plants, at Shell's Rhineland refinery in Wesseling near Cologne, Germany, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

July 19, 2021

BERLIN (Reuters) – Only 26% of Germans believe Armin Laschet, the state premier who is the conservative candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor, is a good crisis manager, according to a Civey poll for Der Spiegel.

According to the poll, the first indication of how the flood catastrophe may play out in September’s path-defining national election, 41% of Germans think that Laschet’s Social Democrat challenger, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, is a good crisis manager.

For Annalena Baerbock, candidate of the Greens, running second in polls behind the conservatives, that figure stood at only 24%, the poll showed.

The polling was conducted from July 16-18, after the floods struck.

