OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 6:20 PM PT – Monday, July 25, 2022

The mayor of Yuma, Arizona responds to the Mayor of New York, Eric Adams blaming Arizona and Texas for sending migrants East. Mayor Adams said migrants are overwhelming shelters in New York and asked for federal tax dollars to help. Yuma Mayor, Douglas Nicholls joins OAN to discuss.

MORE NEWS: Investigation Underway After Shots Fired At Dallas Airport