UPDATED 6:05 PM PT – Monday, September 12, 2022

Financial health is the top issue for voters headed into the midterms. With a new poll revealing 56% of Americans saying the 40-year high inflation under the Biden administration is causing hardship. Wilsey Asset Management president, Brent Wilsey joins OAN to discuss.

