Updated 11:08 AM PT – Friday, August 12, 2022

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released the latest producer price index this week. The PPI measures inflation before it reaches consumers. It shows wholesale prices fell for the first time in two years. It fell o.5 percent from June to July.

Wealth Advisor with TACTIVE, Eddy Gifford joined OAN’s Alicia Summers with more on what this means.