UPDATED 2:01 PM PT – Monday, July 11, 2022

Federal Reserve officials reaffirmed their commitment to fighting inflation with more rate hikes. The Fed also pledged to use more restrictive policy amid significant risk that high consumer prices could become entrenched for longer.

Tomas Philipson, an economist at University of Chicago and former chairman of the President’s Council of Economic Advisers, joined OAN to discuss the latest Fed meeting.