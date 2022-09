OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:57 PM PT – Thursday, September 1, 2022

Midnight is the deadline for the Golden State’s lawmakers to decide the fate of more than 500 pieces of legislation. Thanks to push-back from informed mothers and fathers, however, some bills will not see the light of day.

The founder of Reopen California Schools, Jonathan Zachreson, joined OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss how this is “The Year of The Parents.”

