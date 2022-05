OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 9:21 AM PT – Monday, May 23, 2022

The nation is on a record breaking streak, gas prices hit another all-time high today. The national average price for a gallon is $4.59. This is the 11th consecutive day of hitting new all-time highs. A wealth advisor with Tactive Eddy Gifford joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss how long higher prices are expected to last.