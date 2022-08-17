One-on-One with Speech First’s executive director, Cherise Trump

OAN Newsroom

Amid a growing movement to return free speech to college campuses, some watchdog groups are finding many colleges begin to indoctrinate their students early.

Students’ rights group, Speech First released a report saying 50 public universities are emphasize diversity, equity and inclusion over free speech and view point diversity during freshman orientation.

Speech First’s executive director, Cherise Trump joins OAN to discuss her organization’s findings.