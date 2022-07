OAN NEWSROOM

A prayer movement is sweeping across California. It’s called ‘California Will Be Saved.’ This Fourth of July, the group will be in Hollywood and are inviting you to attend. Their mission to restore faith in the Golden State and have the nation follow. ‘California Will Be Saved’ organizer, Ross Johnston joined OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss he mission.