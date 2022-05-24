One-on-One with retired Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 9:12 AM PT – Tuesday, May 24, 2022

The Biden administration wanted the public health order at the border Title 42 to end today, but a federal judge ruled Friday to keep the restriction in place for now. Title 42 was put in place at the beginning of the pandemic and made it possible to quickly expel migrants trying to enter the U.S. in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Retired Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott joins One America’s Alicia Summers to discuss the latest crisis at the southern border.

